Centre imposes stock limit on edible oils and oilseeds till 30 June

The union government has imposed stock limit quantities on edible oils and oilseeds up to 30 June, 2022, according to an official statement.

The Centre had earlier notified the stock limits on edible oils and oilseeds and it is valid up to 31 March, 2022.

"In an effort to further cool down the prices of edible oils, the government has taken various steps, latest being an Order notified by the government on 3rd February, 2022 specifying the stock limit quantities on edible oils and oilseeds up to 30 June, 2022," the ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution said in a statement.

However, the quantities of stock limits of oils and oilseeds were left to be decided by the states, UTs on the basis of available stock and consumption pattern.

On review of this order, the Centre has observed that only six states viz. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Bihar had imposed the stock limit order in pursuance of the central order in their state.

Since implementation of stock limits across all states, UTs is necessary to transfer the full benefit of price control to end consumers, the union government has vide its order dated 3 February, 2022 specified the quantities of stock limits of edible oils and oilseeds for all states, UTs except the above mentioned six states.

This decision would empower the union government and all states,UTs to regulate storage and distribution of edible oils and oilseeds. This would also help the government in checking hoarding of edible oils and oilseeds in the country, the ministry said in a statement

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.