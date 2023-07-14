Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Centre increases windfall tax on petroleum crude after gap of 2 months

1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 11:25 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The windfall tax will be effective from 15 July onwards.

Representative image. (AP Photo/Ana Maria Otero-File)

The Union Finance Ministry on 14 July announced to reimpose windfall tax on petroleum crude after a gap of 2 months, said a government notification.

The windfall tax will be effective from 15 July onwards.

According to the notification, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum is raised to 1600/tonne, from nil.

Earlier in May 2023, the windfall tax on petroleum crude was cut to zero from 4,100 per tonne by the government. On 1 May, the government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 $50.14) per tonne from 6,400 per tonne. On 19 April, the levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne. Also, on 4 April, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 per tonne previously.

ALSO READ: Windfall tax on petroleum crude, ATF, diesel retained at zero

Even on 17 June, the government decided to continue with zero windfall tax, saying there is no requirement for a fresh notification as old rates of nil windfall tax continue.

In July 2022, India imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers. It also extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel, and ATF following refiners seeking to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets.

The latest rise in reimposition windfall tax comes on the back of rising global oil prices, which have risen to their highest in nearly three months. As per details, the international Brent crude futures were trading above $80 per barrel.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 11:39 PM IST
