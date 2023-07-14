Centre increases windfall tax on petroleum crude after gap of 2 months

Earlier in May 2023, the windfall tax on petroleum crude was cut to zero from ₹4,100 per tonne by the government. On 1 May, the government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,100 $50.14) per tonne from ₹6,400 per tonne. On 19 April, the levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne. Also, on 4 April, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from ₹3,500 per tonne previously.