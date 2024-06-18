Centre likely to increase interest-free loans to states
Summary
- About ₹1.3 trillion was earmarked for the ‘special assistance to states for capital investment’ scheme in the interim budget. This could see a 20-30% higher allocation in the full-year budget
The Centre is considering allocating a higher amount for 50-year, interest-free loans to states in the upcoming annual budget. Two people aware of the matter said that a chunk of these loans will continue to be linked to reforms by the states, albeit the list of reforms will be tweaked.