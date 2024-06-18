“The special assistance as loans to states for capital expenditure is an effective way of making the economy more progressive," said K. Lakshminarayanan, minister for public works of Puducherry, who represents the Union territory in GST meetings. "Normally, welfare schemes and committed expenses like salaries and pensions comprise 60-70% of the expenditure in our budget, leaving little for capital expenditure on infrastructure projects like roads, airports, railways and others."