Fiscal consolidation set on cruise control
Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 4 min read 13 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Thanks to a reduction in capital expenditure and a generous dividend from RBI, India may end FY25 with a fiscal deficit at 4.7-4.8% of GDP, better than initial estimates of 4.9%
India may record a fiscal deficit for FY25 at 4.7-4.8% of GDP, below the budgeted estimate of 4.9%, marking yet another step towards fiscal consolidation.
