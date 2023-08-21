Centre links interest-free capex loans to states’ reform rollout

Centre links interest-free capex loans to states’ reform rollout1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The conditions that states will have to meet include reforms in the housing sector; providing incentives for scrapping old government vehicles and ambulances; reforms in urban planning and urban finance
NEW DELHI : A central scheme for states introduced during the early days of the covid-19 outbreak to provide interest-free capital-expenditure (capex) loans will now come with strings attached as the government attempts to nudge states to implement specific reforms.
