Centre looks to revive exports after slump
Government may offer sops to exporters, explore new markets and free trade agreements to boost trade
The commerce ministry has devised a multi-pronged plan that includes offering incentives and exploring new markets to revive outbound shipments amid a demand slump in major markets resulting in Indian October exports contracting for the first time in 19 months.