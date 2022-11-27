Centre looks to revive exports after slump

“The ministry is also exploring free-trade agreement opportunities beyond the traditional markets such as with Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, Economic Community of West African States and Latin American countries such as Mercosur, Chile, Colombia and Peru. These are the regions where we are expecting growth in exports. Removal of export duty on steel has already been announced and, now, a plan is being worked out to incentivize engineering clusters. The remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) is also being considered to be extended to the steel, pharmaceuticals and chemicals sectors," the person said.