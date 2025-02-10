Bihar polls get protein boost: Centre to curb masoor imports

New Delhi: The Centre is considering high tariffs or a total ban on masoor dal imports, currently allowed freely until 31 March, two people aware of the matter said.
New Delhi: The Centre is considering high tariffs or a total ban on masoor dal imports, currently allowed freely until 31 March, two people aware of the matter said.
The Union government’s plan to curb the staple’s imports follows improved sowing of pulses, with acreage under pulse cultivation increasing, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
The Union government’s plan to curb the staple’s imports follows improved sowing of pulses, with acreage under pulse cultivation increasing, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
The expected move, along with 100% procurement of pulses, including masoor, is aimed at providing price stability to farmers. And it comes in the run-up to the assembly elections in Bihar, one of the major masoor-growing regions in the country.
“The government is weighing options to either impose high tariffs or place the food item under the restricted list to protect the interests of farmers and encourage them to expand their production area," the first person quoted earlier said.
India's masoor (lentil) production has been increasing steadily over the past few years. From 12.69 lakh tonnes in FY22, the output rose to 15.59 lakh tonnes in FY23 and 17.91 lakh tonnes in FY24. It’s expected to increase to 18 lakh tonnes in FY25.
Queries sent to the ministries of consumer affairs and commerce, as well as the Director General of Foreign Trade, remained unanswered till press time.
“The matter is under consideration and it would be finalized in the meeting of committee of ministers. The decision is expected soon," said the second person quoted earlier.
Potential curbs on masoor imports align with the government’s commitment to making India self-reliant in most pulses. The country is gradually moving towards self-sufficiency in masoor and moong, but it relies on African countries to ensure availability of tur in Indian markets due to the existing gap between demand and supply.
According to estimates from the consumer affairs ministry, tur production is projected to reach 3.5 million tonnes in the current year, marking a 3% increase from last year’s 3.4 million tonnes. Kharif moong output is also expected to rise significantly, with production estimated at 1.3 million tonnes, an 18% increase compared to 1.1 million tonnes in the previous year.
While presenting the Union Budget for FY2025-26, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of a six-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses. The initiative will have a special focus on tur (pigeon pea), urad, and masoor (lentils) to boost domestic production and reduce dependency on imports.
Bihar boost
“The move (to curb imports of masoor) may benefit farmers in Bihar, and in turn, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) may strengthen its chances of securing a majority of assembly seats in the upcoming state elections," said Arvind Mohan, a political commentator.
Masoor cultivation in Bihar is concentrated in several key districts, particularly in the Mokama Tal region, which spans Patna, Nalanda, Lakhisarai, and Sheikhpura. Additionally, West Champaran, and Aurangabad are significant contributors to masoor output.
The minimum support price (MSP) of masoor has been fixed at ₹6,700 per quintal, up from ₹6,425 in the previous season.
The proposed import restriction on lentils will, however, impact the pulse trade with Canada and Australia, the two major exporters of lentils to India. India also imports red lentils from Russia, Turkey, the USA, UAE, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. However, their share is much smaller than Canada and Australia.
India’s total import of red lentils (masoor) stood at 1.51 million tonnes (mt) in 2023 and consumption ranges between 2.6 and 2.8 mt annually, of which 1.5 million tonnes are imported.