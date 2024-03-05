Economy
Centre may adopt new way to measure highways
Summary
- The new method would mean that the mere 7,000-8,000 km of highways expected to be added annually would become 32,000 lane-kilometres when the number of lanes is taken into calculation.
New Delhi: The government plans to shift to a new method of calculating the length of highways to “better capture" the actual work on this key infrastructure, two persons aware of the plan said.
