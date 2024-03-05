Centre may adopt new way to measure highways

“We planned this switch earlier in 2018 but a political backlash to the proposal prevented from this shift. Now, with country looking to only construct wider and faster expressways, lane-kilometre will bring out real picture of complexities in new highway construction. The government may consider adoption of lane-km soon after the Vision 2047 plan of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) gets cabinet approval," said one of the two persons quoted above.