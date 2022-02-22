This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Centre may auction more debt in 2021/22: Report
2 min read.04:06 PM ISTAftab Ahmed,Swati Bhat, Reuters
The government had cancelled its last two weekly debt sales, each worth 240 billion rupees ($3.2 billion), as global yields surged and it had achieved a comfortable cash balance for the fiscal year ending on March 31
The Indian government may hold more debt auctions after its last scheduled tender for the fiscal year on Friday, two people familiar with the matter said, to take advantage of the relatively low cost of borrowing.
The government had cancelled its last two weekly debt sales, each worth 240 billion rupees ($3.2 billion), as global yields surged and it had achieved a comfortable cash balance for the fiscal year ending on March 31.
The yield, however, has retraced almost all its post-budget gains after the auction cancellations, to stand at 6.73% by 0648 GMT.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
India's 10-year benchmark 6.54% bond moved up to 98.43 rupees, yielding 6.76% after the Reuters report, versus 98.90 rupees, and a yield of 6.69% on Monday.
Although the government cited a comfortable cash balance as the official reason for the cancelled auctions, sources had told Reuters at the time that officials were concerned about the sharp market reaction to the announced borrowing plan.
Traders warned new auctions could keep pushing yields higher.
"The belief is that we are done with the borrowing for this year. If the government decides to borrow towards the cancelled auctions later, it will lead to a lot of pressure on bonds, especially in the current geopolitical backdrop," said a senior trader at a foreign bank.
"If we have more auctions this year, yields will likely climb back to 6.95% levels," said a trader at a private bank.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
