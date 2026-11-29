The Centre has increased its capex allocation consistently over the past four years, while lowering its fiscal deficit target. The Union budget for FY24 earmarked ₹10 trillion for Capex and set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP. The allocation was raised to ₹11.11 trillion in FY25, when the deficit target was lowered to 4.9% of GDP. For FY26, the capex allocation was increased to ₹11.21 trillion, with a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP. In the current fiscal year, the Centre has budgeted ₹12.22 trillion for capex, while aiming to further reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP.