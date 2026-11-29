The Centre may have to curb capital expenditure in the final quarter of the current fiscal year to meet its fiscal deficit target, as higher subsidy requirements in the wake of the West Asia war and moderate revenue growth put pressure on government finances, according to a policy paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).
The Centre’s fiscal deficit was up 19% year-on-year during April-August 2026. Gross tax revenue grew 6.5% during the five-month period, while capital expenditure rose 18.2% and spending on major subsidies increased 24.4%, driven largely by higher outlays on food and fertilizers, the paper said.