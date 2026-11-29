NEW DELHI : The Centre may have to curb capital expenditure in the final quarter of the current fiscal year to meet its fiscal deficit target, as higher subsidy requirements in the wake of the West Asia war and moderate revenue growth put pressure on government finances, according to a policy paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).
NEW DELHI : The Centre may have to curb capital expenditure in the final quarter of the current fiscal year to meet its fiscal deficit target, as higher subsidy requirements in the wake of the West Asia war and moderate revenue growth put pressure on government finances, according to a policy paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).
The Centre’s fiscal deficit was up 19% year-on-year during April-August 2026. Gross tax revenue grew 6.5% during the five-month period, while capital expenditure rose 18.2% and spending on major subsidies increased 24.4%, driven largely by higher outlays on food and fertilizers, the paper said.
The Centre’s fiscal deficit was up 19% year-on-year during April-August 2026. Gross tax revenue grew 6.5% during the five-month period, while capital expenditure rose 18.2% and spending on major subsidies increased 24.4%, driven largely by higher outlays on food and fertilizers, the paper said.
To be sure, since the Centre had presented the budget for fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27) on 1 February, before the West Asia war began on 28 February, its budgeted subsidy estimates need to be revised upward due to the war-driven surge in global crude oil and fertilizer prices.
The NIPFP is an autonomous research institute under the ministry of finance and chaired by former Reserve Bank of India governor Urjit Patel.
Its findings assume significance as the government faces the challenge of maintaining its push for infrastructure development while containing the fiscal deficit at the budgeted 4.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY27.
Infrastructure spending
The concern over a possible cut in capex comes even as infrastructure-linked industries have recorded stronger growth. The Index of Core Industries rose 10.9% on-year in October, accelerating from a revised 8.2% in September. Cement production grew 15.4%, while steel output increased 7.3%. Coal production and electricity generation expanded by 23.1% and 21.6%, respectively.
The Centre has increased its capex allocation consistently over the past four years, while lowering its fiscal deficit target. The Union budget for FY24 earmarked ₹10 trillion for Capex and set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP. The allocation was raised to ₹11.11 trillion in FY25, when the deficit target was lowered to 4.9% of GDP. For FY26, the capex allocation was increased to ₹11.21 trillion, with a fiscal deficit target of 4.4% of GDP. In the current fiscal year, the Centre has budgeted ₹12.22 trillion for capex, while aiming to further reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.3% of GDP.
The report said the government’s assumption of a contraction in major subsidies in FY27 could prove difficult to achieve, as higher petroleum and fertilizer costs arising from the West Asia war were not being fully passed on to consumers.
The fertilizer subsidy bill is expected to reach ₹2.5 trillion in FY27, 15% higher than the previous year, according to an estimate by the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI), Mint reported on 23 November.
Mint's queries emailed to the spokesperson of the Union finance ministry and chairman of the NIPFP remained unanswered.
Different assessments
In contrast to the NIPFP's assessment, experts believe the Centre can meet its fiscal deficit target without curtailing capex.
“The excess dividends from RBI, better performance on asset monetization and disinvestments, and higher dividends from public sector enterprises should help bridge the gap to a large extent. There are generally underspends on other revenue expenditure heads than the budgeted amounts every year and that should also help in bridging the deficits,” said Ranen Banerjee, partner and leader, economic advisory, PwC India.
“The government has borrowed less than the budget in the first half of the fiscal year and its debt calendar for the full year is also not above targeted borrowing. This is also an indicator that the additional resources and savings from budgeted amounts should help land the fiscal balance on target without capex curtailment," said Banerjee.
The NIPFP, however, expects the Centre to achieve its budgeted gross tax revenue growth target of 8% in FY27, supported by stronger collections from corporation tax, central GST, and customs duties. Corporation tax and CGST collections each grew 15.4% during April-August, while customs duty collections rose 28.2%.
On the expenditure side, the Centre’s capital spending rose 18.2% in April-August, following a sharp 43.4% increase in the year-ago period. Revenue expenditure grew at a slower pace of 8.2%. The government’s total expenditure increased 10.5% during the five months.