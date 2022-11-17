Centre may overshoot 16.6 tn overall budget borrowing goal

Limiting the fiscal deficit at the budgeted level will also signal the Centre’s intention towards fiscal consolidation, which is expected to be a hallmark of the budget for FY24. “The government expects to be able to end this financial year with a fiscal deficit either at 6.4% of GDP as originally estimated or slightly below that, although in absolute terms, it may overshoot the original projection. Softening global commodity prices, especially of fertilizer, could mean less spending requirement next fiscal," the person said.