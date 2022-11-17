Centre may overshoot 16.6 tn overall budget borrowing goal

The Centre will likely meet its 6.4% fiscal deficit target for the year or even narrow it marginally, but the gap between the government’s receipts and spending met through borrowing is expected to overshoot the ₹16.6 trillion budget estimate
NEW DELHI :The Centre will likely meet its 6.4% fiscal deficit target for the year or even narrow it marginally, but the gap between the government’s receipts and spending met through borrowing is expected to overshoot the ₹16.6 trillion budget estimate, a person familiar with the discussions said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Centre will likely meet its 6.4% fiscal deficit target for the year or even narrow it marginally, but the gap between the government’s receipts and spending met through borrowing is expected to overshoot the ₹16.6 trillion budget estimate, a person familiar with the discussions said.
The government may have to rely on small savings and cutting spending on some heads to meet the extra expenditure.
The government may have to rely on small savings and cutting spending on some heads to meet the extra expenditure.
The government may meet the fiscal deficit target because of improved revenue collection, and as economic output in nominal terms is expected to grow faster than the 11.1% projected in the budget. Nominal GDP measures economic output in current prices without adjusting for inflation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The finance ministry is preparing to seek a parliamentary nod for spending more than the originally planned ₹39.4 trillion this year owing to a surge in food and fertilizer subsidies. The supplementary demand for grants is likely to be moved in the winter session of Parliament.
Limiting the fiscal deficit at the budgeted level will also signal the Centre’s intention towards fiscal consolidation, which is expected to be a hallmark of the budget for FY24. “The government expects to be able to end this financial year with a fiscal deficit either at 6.4% of GDP as originally estimated or slightly below that, although in absolute terms, it may overshoot the original projection. Softening global commodity prices, especially of fertilizer, could mean less spending requirement next fiscal," the person said.
India is spending more on subsidizing fertilizers to soften the blow on farmers and put a lid on food prices as the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent prices of the key farm input soaring. The government has also extended by three months the free foodgrain scheme introduced during the pandemic, burdening the government’s finances.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In September, the Centre marginally cut its full-year market borrowings to ₹14.21 trillion from the original plan of ₹14.31 trillion to signal that it will adhere to the fiscal deficit target. However, market borrowing is only a part of the overall borrowing, with the rest coming from small savings and other funds.
Overshooting the fiscal deficit in absolute terms could mean borrowing more than planned earlier, but this is unlikely to be an issue, experts said.
“In absolute terms, we might need to borrow more because all the nominal variables are higher than budgeted, and it would not put any extra pressure on the market. The government might even try and reduce the fiscal deficit a bit. The government will probably announce a fiscal consolidation glide path because we are well above the 3% fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) target," said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser, EY India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The FRBM framework mandated the Centre to limit the fiscal deficit to 3% by the end of March 2021, but due to the pandemic, it shot up from 3.5% of GDP in FY21 budget estimates to 9.5% in FY21 revised estimates before coming down to 6.9% in FY22.
An email sent to the finance ministry spokesperson on Tuesday seeking comments remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
On Tuesday, Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Nitin Gupta said the Centre’s direct tax collection is set to exceed budget estimates by a sizable margin. Receipts from direct taxes, comprising personal and corporate tax receipts, after refunds, are expected to rise by more than 25% compared to the budget estimates, he said. The Centre’s direct tax target for this fiscal is ₹14.2 trillion. Up to 10 November, direct tax receipts jumped 26% from a year ago to ₹8.71 trillion, representing 61.3% of the total budget estimate for the full fiscal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In October, Centre and states collected ₹1.51 trillion in goods and services tax, the eighth straight month of GST receipts remaining above the ₹1.4 trillion mark.
Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.