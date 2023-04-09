Centre may set up 16th finance commission in 2023 to suggest tax devolution1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 06:08 PM IST
- The previous Finance Commission submitted its report on 9 November, 2020, for the 5 fiscals -- 2021-22 to 2025-26 -- to the President.
The union government may set up the 16th finance commission this FY 2023-24 to suggest the ratio in which tax is to be divided between the Centre and states for five years, beginning April 1, 2026, an official said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×