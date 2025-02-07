Centre may shift to conventional securities for green financing, moving away from green bonds
SummaryAmid low demand and limited green premium, the Indian government may opt for conventional securities over green bonds for financing. The lack of a structured ecosystem for green investments has stifled market growth, leading to reduced financing targets for upcoming fiscal years.
New Delhi: The government may move away from green bonds to fall back on conventional government securities and other debt instruments for green financing in the coming years, as these so-called 'climate' and 'sustainable' bonds have delivered only modest returns, two people aware of the matter told Mint.