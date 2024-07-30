Centre may target fiscal deficit range of 3.7-4.3% post FY26
Summary
- Under the slated fiscal consolidation glide path in the post-pandemic era, projected by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in 2021-22, the fiscal deficit will be reduced to 4.5% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by FY26
New Delhi: The Centre may set the fiscal deficit target at a range of 3.7-4.3% after 2025-26, moving away from the practice of setting a single number target as it focuses on reducing the country's debt and boosting economic growth in coming years, two people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity.