NEW DELHI: The finance ministry is weighing a plan to provide credit guarantee cover to funds that NBFCs raise from banks and ramp up their microfinance operations, according to two people familiar with the development.
Centre weighs mega microfinance credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs in upcoming budget
SummaryThe proposed guarantee cover is expected to be larger than the ₹7,500 crore package offered during the pandemic. To be managed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company, it will underwrite lending risks for banks, covering defaults caused by factors outside the control of small borrowers.
NEW DELHI: The finance ministry is weighing a plan to provide credit guarantee cover to funds that NBFCs raise from banks and ramp up their microfinance operations, according to two people familiar with the development.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More