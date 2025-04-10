Destination next: India's search for new markets to save exports
Summary
- Potential alternative markets include countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia as well as the Middle East, as Donald Trump’s tariff war casts uncertainty over Indian exports
New Delhi: The central government has stepped in to work with export bodies to identify new markets and limit disruptions to outbound shipments for sectors vulnerable to US tariffs such as gems & jewellery and marine products, according to two people familiar with the matter.