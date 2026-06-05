Govt nears a quarter of ₹80,000-cr asset-sale target for FY27

New Delhi: India's asset sale campaign got off to a strong start, with the government realizing nearly a quarter of its ₹80,000-crore target for the ongoing financial year (FY27), two people aware of the matter said.
The government has raised ₹6,366.93 crore through land monetization via Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), while stake sales in Central Bank of India and Coal India fetched another ₹7,808.49 crore, the first of the two persons mentioned earlier said, citing the disinvestment receipts. Further, the Centre is estimated to have raised about ₹4,279 crore by selling a 6% stake in NHPC through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, including the green shoe option to meet excess demand, the second person said. These asset sales add up to ₹18,454.42 crore, accounting for over 23% of disinvestment and asset monetization target for FY27.