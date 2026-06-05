Govt nears a quarter of ₹80,000-cr asset-sale target for FY27

Starting with Central Bank

The government began its stake sale programme with the offer for sale of an 8.08% stake in Central Bank of India on 22 May , which was subscribed 2.35 times on the first day. It was followed by the sale of a 2% stake in Coal India on 27 May, where the issue was subscribed more than eight times, leading the government to exercise the green shoe option. NHPC became the third state-run company under the OFS programme, with a 6% stake offered for sale on 2 June. The issue received bids for 3.47 times the shares on offer. The government exercised the green shoe option in all three OFS.