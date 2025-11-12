Centre’s new capex playbook: Quality over quantity for fiscal consolidation
Rhik Kundu , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 12 Nov 2025, 05:55 am IST
Summary
The Centre is likely to maintain its 2026-27 capital expenditure target at around 3.1-3.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), roughly the same as in the current fiscal year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is likely to maintain its infrastructure spending at the same level in 2026-27 as in the current fiscal year, as it anticipates a pickup in private capital expenditure, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story