Centre notifies restrictions on non-filers of GST returns

"This is a well thought restriction and a necessary control check to eliminate the cases where taxpayers although report their supply invoices in GSTR-1 (due to constant follow ups from recipients' side) but do not submit their corresponding GSTR-3B return through which tax is actually paid to government. Compliant taxpayers would appreciate this move as till now their input tax credit was also at risk in case vendors do not file their GSTR-3B even though such invoice is appearing in GSTR-2A (auto populated tax return relating to purchases made by a business), explained Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.