Home >Economy >Centre notifies restrictions on non-filers of GST returns

Centre notifies restrictions on non-filers of GST returns

Premium
GSTR-3B is an important return to be filed as taxes are to be paid along with it or before its filing
2 min read . 08:35 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New DelhiThe Central government on Saturday notified restrictions on non-filers of Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns and made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for claiming tax refunds.

The notification issued on Saturday by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) gives effect to the two decisions cleared by the GST Council at its 45th meeting last week.

As per the CGST (Eighth Amendment) Rules, GST registered persons have to undergo authentication of Aadhaar number of proprietors, partners, Managing Directors, Whole Time Directors, trustees, members of the managing committee in the case of association of persons and the authorised signatories of businesses as applicable for filing tax refund applications. The idea is to prevent revenue leakage. It is expected to check bogus tax refund claims as only verified taxpayers will get refunds now.

The rules also say that with effect from 1 January 2022, assessees would not be able to file their sales return forms in GSTR-1 if they have not filed their transaction summary returns in GSTR-3B for ‘the preceding month.’ Earlier, this restriction applied only when GSTR-3B was not filed for preceding two months.

GSTR-3B is an important return to be filed as taxes are to be paid along with it or before its filing. Vendors’ non-filing of GSTR 3B return has been a pain for businesses sourcing raw materials from them as without this, the buyer would face difficulties in claiming credit for taxes paid while buying these materials.

"This is a well thought restriction and a necessary control check to eliminate the cases where taxpayers although report their supply invoices in GSTR-1 (due to constant follow ups from recipients' side) but do not submit their corresponding GSTR-3B return through which tax is actually paid to government. Compliant taxpayers would appreciate this move as till now their input tax credit was also at risk in case vendors do not file their GSTR-3B even though such invoice is appearing in GSTR-2A (auto populated tax return relating to purchases made by a business), explained Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY.

According to Rajesh Gupta, co-founder and director of BUSY Accounting Software, this is a necessary compliance boosting measure required to reduce fraudulent activities and vendors escaping tax filing. “While there have been various tax relief measures to support GST acceptance, it is important to bring in such process related reforms too so that the entire procedure is streamlined for businesses to thrive," said Gupta. (ends)

