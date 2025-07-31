Centre nudges banks to step up infrastructure lending to keep economic engines humming
Summary
Lenders have been advised not to hold back funding for viable infrastructure projects, particularly those with shorter gestation periods and quicker commissioning timelines.
The Centre has urged banks and financial institutions to accelerate lending for infrastructure projects in order to sustain economic growth momentum, as credit growth shows signs of tapering, two people aware of the matter said.
