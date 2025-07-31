In recent meetings with top executives of lenders, finance ministry officials advised lenders not to hold back funding for viable infrastructure projects, particularly those with shorter gestation periods and quicker commissioning timelines, so long as they comply with the Reserve Bank of India (Project Finance) Directions, 2025, the people said.

The RBI’s new guidelines, effective from 1 October 2025, require strict adherence to project fundamentals, including financial closure, appointed date, date of commercial operations, and all key statutory clearances such as land acquisition and right of way.

“As long as projects meet the RBI’s 2025 guidelines, covering financial closure, statutory clearances, and execution timelines, there’s no reason for financing to slow down," said the first of the two persons mentioned above, on the condition of anonymity.

The renewed thrust on infrastructure financing follows projections of India’s economic growth moderating to around 6.5% in 2025-26, with signs of a slowdown in private sector capital expenditure.

It is government capital expenditure that continues to do the heavy lifting, sustaining momentum amid rising global uncertainties and policy headwinds.

Despite this moderation, India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy.

However, external challenges, including trade protectionism in the form of tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and their potential to drive up energy prices, pose significant risks to the outlook, particularly for an import-dependent economy like India.

In this backdrop, the Centre is keen to ensure that financing constraints don’t delay viable infrastructure projects, especially those that can spur downstream activity and eventually crowd in private investment.

“The idea is to ensure capital flows where the economic multiplier is the strongest," added the second person.

Falling credit growth Banks have also been reluctant to lend to infrastructure projects due to a longer period for these projects to become viable, and as the completion cycle often faces numerous uncertainties and delays.

Lending to power, roads, ports, and airport sectors rose a meagre 1% year-on-year to ₹13.14 trillion in 2024, compared to 5.8% in 2023, according to the latest RBI data.

In absolute terms, bank lending to infrastructure increased by just ₹12,650 crore in 2024, down from ₹78,600 crore in the previous year.

Commercial bank lending to infrastructure projects has remained sluggish at around 1%-1.4% over the past 12 months until May 2025, partly due to caution around long-term credit, said Samuel Joseph Jebaraj, deputy managing director at the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), a development finance institution.

“However, infrastructure-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and financial institutions have continued to expand, with lending growth over 14%," he added.

According to the finance ministry data, infrastructure finance institutions India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd (IIFCL) and NaBFID have cumulatively sanctioned loans worth ₹3 trillion and ₹1.75 trillion, respectively, as of December 2024.

NaBFID has disbursed ₹60,000 crore so far, with over 50% of its sanctions spanning long tenures of 15 to 30 years across roads, renewables, power, and railways.

Other infrastructure-focused NBFCs, including REC and PFC, have also ramped up long-duration lending to support project financing.

Spokespersons of the ministry of finance and the department of financial services didn't respond to emailed queries.

Experts believe that the RBI’s new project finance guidelines for banks could help revive long-term infrastructure lending.

“The new circular offers much-needed clarity by aligning provisioning norms with the project’s lifecycle—design, construction, and operations," said Shishir Mankad, partner-financial services at EY Parthenon India.

By mandating minimum participation thresholds in loan consortia, it also strengthens lender cohesion during resolution, he said.

“With interest rates softening and sustainability-linked investments rising, banks have an opportunity to build a focused infrastructure lending business...Private credit is also deepening the supply side, broadening options for project finance," he added.

Others like Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said regulatory clarity could stimulate credit flows, especially as global demand remains weak.

“India’s domestic market is relatively more promising. The easing of project finance norms could trigger renewed investment momentum," Iyer added.

However, while the RBI’s new guidelines would reduce capital strain on lenders and enhance returns, the shift will be gradual, said Swatantra Bhatia, partner at Forvis Mazars in India.