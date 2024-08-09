Centre okays ₹10,501 cr additional investment by ONGC in OPaL

  • The Centre permitted allocating half of the annual gas production from ONGC's wells or up to 3.2 mmscmd of domestic natural gas, whichever is lower, for providing feedstock support to OPaL, at up to 20% above administrative price mechanism price.

Rituraj Baruah
Published9 Aug 2024, 09:55 PM IST
OPaL was set up as a joint venture between ONGC, Gail India and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd(GSPC).
OPaL was set up as a joint venture between ONGC, Gail India and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd(GSPC).(Reuters)

New Delhi: The Centre has approved Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC) investing more in ONGC Petro-additions Ltd (OPaL). This includes an equity investment of 10,501 crore, which will increase ONGC's stake in its petrochemical subsidiary to 95.69%.

"The company has received a letter dated 09.08.2024 from ministry of petroleum & natural gas, Govt. of India(GoI), inter-alia, conveying approval of the GoI for infusion of additional equity capital up to 10,501 crore in ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL), conversion of back stopped Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) amounting to 7,778 crore and balance payment of 86 crore with respect to share warrants, totalling to 18,365 crore," said a regulatory filing by ONGC.

Also Read: ISPRL to invite global bids to trade in its oil reserves

The filing said the Centre has permitted allocating half of the annual gas production from new wells or well interventions in nomination fields of ONGC or up to 3.2 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD) of domestic natural gas, whichever is lower, for providing feedstock support to OPaL, at a price up to 20% above APM (administrative price mechanism) price.

OPal has a petrochemical complex in Dahej in Gujarat. Commissioned in 2017, OPaL has a capacity to produce 1.5 million metric tonne per annum (mmtpa) of polymers and 0.5 mmtpa of chemicals. OPaL has a 12% market share in India’s polymer segment.

Also Read: Oil India reports 6% increase in Q1 crude oil production

OPaL was set up as a joint venture between ONGC, Gail India and Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd(GSPC).

The development comes at a time when ONGC is looking to expand its footprint in the petrochemical space. In October last year, Mint reported that ONGC is considering investing around $20 billion to set up two petrochemical projects in India.

ONGC's shares on the BSE closed at 332.60 on Friday, up 3.07% from their previous close

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:55 PM IST
HomeEconomyCentre okays ₹10,501 cr additional investment by ONGC in OPaL

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue