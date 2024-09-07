Centre keeps a wary eye on the sky as onion looms large over state polls

“The government’s policies do not support farmers. Whenever prices rise, the government begins selling onions at subsidized rates to cool down the prices, which results in a loss for farmers," said Bajirao Gagare, an onion-grower from Maharashtra. "The government makes decisions with consumers' interests in mind rather than those of farmers. As of now, the projected loss could be around 20% to 30%. However, the exact damage to crops will be evaluated after the harvest, as due to higher moisture content, the red or kharif onions can get damaged even after the harvesting," Gagare said, who runs ‘Hi Maitri Vicharanchi’, a farmers’ group on social media.