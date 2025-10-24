Here is how the govt is trying to prevent a cheaper thali turning into farmer distress
Summary
Low food prices are good for the consumer, but not so much for the farmer. Market prices of farm products remain below minimum support prices in many states, and the government wants to prevent panic sales during the coming procurement season.
The Centre is working on a contingency plan to prevent distress sales during the ongoing procurement season, at a time when crop prices have slipped below the minimum support price (MSP) in many states.
