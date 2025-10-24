Measures

“As our agriculture is totally dependent on the monsoon, the government should consider reviewing its import policies at least every six months. There should not be a blanket allowance for the import of pulses, as this is crashing the prices of all major varieties including tur, masoor, and chana," said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, past president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI). “African tur is being sold at around half the rate of Indian tur; so, how can our own crop, which has an MSP of ₹80 per kg, compete? These are the key concerns the government should address to protect farmers’ interests," said Lahoti.