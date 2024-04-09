Centre plans action against firms not complying with fire-resistant fabric rule
The quality control order (QCO), in force since October, applies to furniture used in places such as cinema halls and community centres
New Delhi: To prevent incidents such as the devastating Uphaar Cinema fire, the Union textiles ministry plans “strict" action against companies that violate the Quality Control Order (QCO) mandating fire-resistant upholstery, two persons aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message