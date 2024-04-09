Centre plans action against firms not complying with fire-resistant fabric rule

New Delhi: To prevent incidents such as the devastating Uphaar Cinema fire, the Union textiles ministry plans “strict" action against companies that violate the Quality Control Order (QCO) mandating fire-resistant upholstery, two persons aware of the matter said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sub-standard upholstery is often the first to ignite in fire incidents. The Uphaar Cinema fire in New Delhi, one of the biggest fire tragedies in India, occurred on 13 June 1997, killing 59 people and injuring 103.

According to the QCO, all upholstery components must comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms for protected textiles, which fall under the category of technical textiles. The materials used in upholstery should be fire-resistant to minimize the impact of fire.

“We are sensitizing manufacturers of upholstery fabrics and furniture to comply with standards set by the BIS, given that it is directly related to the lives of humans and the damage of properties," the first person said.

“With the QCO coming into effect, raw materials for making fire-retardant upholstery as an assembly for furniture would not be allowed without mandatory BIS certification."

The QCO, in force since October 2023, applies to furnitures used in cinema halls, conference halls, seminar halls, community halls, etc. BIS norms are applicable to imported furniture with upholstery assembly.

However, the order does not apply to furniture used in homes or furniture manufactured for export purposes.

The QCO has led to a reduction in imports. According to data provided by the textiles ministry, imported upholstered seats with wooden frames contracted 22.11% in 2022-23, to $34.67 million from $44.51 million in 2021-22.

However, imported upholstered seats with metal frames has increased 30.76% to $29.29 million in FY23 from $22.40 million in FY22.

"The implementation of the QCO may raise the cost of upholstery work by 5-10%; however, it will result in substantial savings by reducing the damage caused by fire incidents. Flame-retardant fabrics are considered safer because they take longer to burn than normal fabrics, allowing more time to react and put out the fire," the second person said.

Using fire retardant curtains and upholstery is crucial for businesses to ensure customers' safety, the above person said, adding that fires caused by upholstered furniture are documented to be up to 14 times more deadly than other house fires.

Queries emailed to spokespersons of the Textiles Ministry, Consumer Affairs Ministry, and BIS remained unanswered till press time. Also, representatives of Association of Furniture Manufacturers & Traders refused to comment on the matter.

QCOs are regulatory measures implemented by the government to ensure quality of certain products in the market. Therefore, compliance with the QCO mandates all to take conformity certificates for fire retardant upholstery fabric used for furniture meant for public use (non- domestic).

