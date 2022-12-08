Centre plans cooperative export society2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 12:24 AM IST
This Society will be geared toward promoting exports and is proposed to be set up under the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act 2002.
NEW DELHI : The government is planning to set up a “National Cooperative Export Society" to help boost India’s exports, with a proposal on it having been circulated by the ministry of cooperation among central ministries and departments for consultation, said two people with knowledge of the development.