Centre plans cooperative export society

Indian exporters welcomed the move. “There are thousands of cooperatives in the country and if we are able to bring them under a single umbrella body, it will definitely help in attracting their focus towards exports. Most of the cooperative bodies are looking at the domestic market. Beyond a point the domestic market gets saturated. So as a long-term strategy we should be open to the global market. This will help in the internationalisation of Indian cooperatives," said Federation of Indian Export Organizations director general Ajay Sahai.