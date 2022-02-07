The government has begun discussing a fresh set of economic and welfare measures designed to keep the economy humming and the poorest shored up through income support amid the current wave of the pandemic.

Just days after the finance minister presented a budget that tilted toward increased spending, two government officials privy to the development said new measures being discussed may include extending the life of welfare schemes that are set to end in the next few months.

A more robust stimulus could also be considered later if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse, impacting the economy and livelihoods.

“The budget is an annual exercise, and it does not mean that additional support measures will not be taken. The government will take whatever measures are required to make growth stronger throughout the year. When the budget for FY22 was presented, the general belief was that India would not see the second wave, but it happened, so a package was announced in June," said one of the officials cited above.

In the past two years, the government has announced a slew of measures to boost demand.

These range from increasing funds for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), introducing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and offering incentives for affordable housing.

The other official cited above said the period of several of these schemes may be extended, and funds under MGNREGA increased further, depending on the covid curve.

ABRY was announced by the government during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. Under the scheme, the government supports businesses in pooling into the Employees’ Provident Fund to help reduce the burden on employers and encourage them to retain and hire workers.

In June 2021, the government extended the date of registration under ABRY from 30 June till 31 March 2022. The budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed increasing spending for ABRY from ₹3,130 crore (budget estimate) in 2021-2022 to ₹6,400 crore in FY23.

Another scheme to support the poor amid the pandemic is the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan, under which government provides 5kg of wheat or rice and 1kg of pulses per person per month.

The scheme ends in March this year.

Further, the credit-linked subsidy scheme for middle-income groups for affordable housing is also set to end on 31 March.

Among other incentives to boost demand for affordable housing is the additional tax deduction of ₹1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans for the purchase of affordable homes.

It is expected that the government may consider extending the timeline for these schemes to boost consumption demand, the officials cited above said.

Speaking at an industry event on Saturday on the MGNREGA scheme, Sitharaman said it is a demand-driven scheme, and that the government will allocate more funds into it, going ahead, if required.

This follows criticism of the allocation of ₹73,000 crore for the scheme in the latest budget, compared to a revised estimate of ₹98,000 crore for FY22.

Prof N.R. Bhanumurthy of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy agreed that there would be more funds for MGNREGA whenever the need arises, as the programme is demand-driven.

He said that with the increase in capital expenditure, there would be long-term benefits for employment and growth, adding that it was now up to the states to support people through direct benefit transfers.

The discussions mentioned above have come up when the country is facing the third wave of the covid pandemic.

However, no immediate announcement is expected with the daily tally of infections starting to recede from recent highs.

In 2020, the stimulus measures came after the budget as the pandemic spread a few months after the budget presentation.

Similarly, in 2021, the government came up with another set of stimulus measures in June, when the second wave was abating after the budget presentation.

