Centre plans to leverage MCC period to prepare over 10,000 km highway contract
Summary
- Slow progress on DPRs has been one of the reasons projects worth trillions of rupees have failed to move ahead and get awarded
New Delhi: The union government plans to use the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period that comes into effect in the run-up to general elections to complete the detailed project reports (DPRs) of about 10,000 km of highways. This is aimed at speeding up contract awards and construction as soon as the new government takes charge.