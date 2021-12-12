Centre plans to reduce compliance burden on citizens, businesses

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

To improve 'Ease of Living' and 'Ease of doing Business', the Centre has decided to further reduce the compliance burden on businesses and citizens. A Commerce and Industry Ministry statement said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had interacted with secretaries of various departments in September and discussed ways to reduce the compliance burden.

To take this forward, a national workshop on the 'Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden' is being organised on December 22, 2021. The outcomes of the breakout sessions will be presented to Cabinet Secretary.

To take this forward, a national workshop on the 'Next Phase of Reforms for Reducing Compliance Burden' is being organised on December 22, 2021. The outcomes of the breakout sessions will be presented to Cabinet Secretary.

The theme of the first session will be 'Breaking Silos and enhancing synergies among Government Departments'. Among other things, it'll focus on integration between central ministries or departments and state single window systems and departments.

It'll also discuss ways to issue a combined certificate for CIN, PAN, TAN, GST, LIN, Import-Export Code (IEC) etc, creation of single business IDs to subsume multiple IDs and rationalisation of information across ministries or states/UTs.

The second breakout session will be themed 'National Single Sign-on for Efficient Delivery of Citizen Services'. It'll see deliberations on onboarding all citizen services by central and state government services under one roof – "National Citizen-Centric Portal" and the creation of a 'National Digital Profile' for all citizens.

The third breakout session will be themed ‘Effective Grievance Redressal’, which will see discussions on the effectiveness of Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and other channels of grievance redressal.