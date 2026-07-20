With onion prices beginning to climb ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans to start a calibrated release of onions from its buffer stock from September to bridge the seasonal supply gap before substantial fresh kharif arrivals reach markets, according to two people aware of the development.
Centre plans to release onion buffer from September to bridge festive supply gap, curb price spike
SummaryWith onion prices rising ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans a phased release of buffer stocks from September to bridge supply gaps and curb inflation.
With onion prices beginning to climb ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans to start a calibrated release of onions from its buffer stock from September to bridge the seasonal supply gap before substantial fresh kharif arrivals reach markets, according to two people aware of the development.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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