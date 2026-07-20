Centre plans to release onion buffer from September to bridge festive supply gap, curb price spike

The planned intervention also assumes significance as retail inflation has started inching up again. Driven largely by higher food prices, CPI-based retail inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June from 3.93% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for the first time since January 2025. It was also the first reading above the target under the revised CPI series with January 2026 as the new base year.