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Centre plans to release onion buffer from September to bridge festive supply gap, curb price spike

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read20 Jul 2026, 11:32 AM IST
As onion prices rise before the festive season, the Centre plans to release onions from buffer stock to ensure supply.
As onion prices rise before the festive season, the Centre plans to release onions from buffer stock to ensure supply.
Summary

With onion prices rising ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans a phased release of buffer stocks from September to bridge supply gaps and curb inflation.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : With onion prices beginning to climb ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans to start a calibrated release of onions from its buffer stock from September to bridge the seasonal supply gap before substantial fresh kharif arrivals reach markets, according to two people aware of the development.

NEW DELHI : With onion prices beginning to climb ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans to start a calibrated release of onions from its buffer stock from September to bridge the seasonal supply gap before substantial fresh kharif arrivals reach markets, according to two people aware of the development.

The intervention is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of onions during the high-consumption period stretching from Durga Puja through the end of December, when demand typically rises because of major festivals and the peak wedding season.

The intervention is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of onions during the high-consumption period stretching from Durga Puja through the end of December, when demand typically rises because of major festivals and the peak wedding season.

The move assumes significance as onion prices have started firming up across the country. While the all-India average retail price remains below crisis levels, retail prices in several local markets have already crossed 50 per kg.

Also Read | PLI success prompts Centre to explore next phase for food processing sector

The intervention also comes at a time when the government is seeking to prevent higher onion prices from adding to food inflation. Onions have historically been among the most volatile food commodities and have frequently prompted policy measures such as buffer stock releases, export restrictions, and changes in import policy whenever prices have risen sharply.

Queries sent to the Department of Consumer Affairs remained unanswered till press time.

Bridging the gap

Fresh kharif onions typically begin arriving in markets from November, with arrivals gathering pace in December depending on the progress of the monsoon and harvesting. Until then, markets remain largely dependent on stored rabi onions.

The government has set a target to procure 2 lakh tonnes of onions, and procurement is currently underway.

To support procurement, the government on 4 July increased the procurement price of onions for the buffer stock by 13%, from 1,875 per quintal to 2,125 per quintal.

According to the first person, the calibrated release has been timed to coincide with the period when supplies from stored rabi onions begin to tighten, while kharif arrivals are yet to gather momentum.

"By augmenting market supplies, the objective is to discourage hoarding and speculative trading, improve availability across major consumption centres and keep food inflation under control," this person said.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of onions stood at 34.51 per kg on 18 July, up 22.2% from 28.25 per kg a year earlier and 26% higher than 27.39 per kg a month ago.

Wholesale prices have risen even faster. The all-India average wholesale price stood at 2,716.21 per quintal, up 22% from 2,225.67 per quintal a year earlier and 30.3% higher than 2,084.83 per quintal a month ago.

Also Read | New diesel caps, bulk sale bans raise concerns for farmers amid kharif sowing

Among major cities, the average retail price in Delhi stood at 43 per kg, up 30.3% from 33 per kg a year earlier. Mumbai recorded 37 per kg, compared with 33 per kg a year ago, while Chennai reported 40 per kg, up from 32 per kg. In Ranchi, prices rose to 27 per kg from 25 per kg a year earlier.

The firming onion prices are also feeding into household budgets. Crisil Intelligence's latest Roti Rice Report said the cost of a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali increased 5% and 6% year-on-year, respectively, in June, with onions among the key contributors to the rise.

Stock review

Ahead of the planned market intervention, a team from the Department of Consumer Affairs recently visited Nashik, the country's largest onion-producing and trading hub, along with other key onion-growing states, to assess procurement operations and review the status and quality of onions procured under the government's buffer stock programme, according to the second person.

"The ministry's team also assessed storage conditions and the quantity of marketable stocks available for phased release during the upcoming festive and wedding season," the person said.

The onions are typically released through wholesale markets, state governments, cooperative agencies and subsidised retail outlets such as Safal and dedicated vans, enabling the government to influence both wholesale and retail prices.

Under the revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series (Base: 2024=100), onions carry a weight of 0.7006% in the overall CPI basket.

The planned intervention also assumes significance as retail inflation has started inching up again. Driven largely by higher food prices, CPI-based retail inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June from 3.93% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for the first time since January 2025. It was also the first reading above the target under the revised CPI series with January 2026 as the new base year.

Also Read | Inside food companies’ scramble to dial back health claims

Expert view

Experts said releasing onions before festive demand peaks is likely to moderate price volatility and discourage panic buying.

“Timely release of buffer stocks can improve market liquidity, discourage speculative stocking and help stabilize prices before demand peaks during festivals and weddings," said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at IRMA and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.

"Many farmers have incurred additional costs to scientifically store rabi onions so that they can sell them during the lean season. The government's intervention should be measured enough to stabilise prices for consumers while ensuring growers receive remunerative returns for the risks they have taken," said Bajirao Gagare, an onion grower from Maharashtra.

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Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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HomeEconomyCentre plans to release onion buffer from September to bridge festive supply gap, curb price spike

Centre plans to release onion buffer from September to bridge festive supply gap, curb price spike

Dhirendra Kumar
4 min read20 Jul 2026, 11:32 AM IST
As onion prices rise before the festive season, the Centre plans to release onions from buffer stock to ensure supply.
As onion prices rise before the festive season, the Centre plans to release onions from buffer stock to ensure supply.
Summary

With onion prices rising ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans a phased release of buffer stocks from September to bridge supply gaps and curb inflation.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : With onion prices beginning to climb ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans to start a calibrated release of onions from its buffer stock from September to bridge the seasonal supply gap before substantial fresh kharif arrivals reach markets, according to two people aware of the development.

NEW DELHI : With onion prices beginning to climb ahead of the festive and wedding season, the Centre plans to start a calibrated release of onions from its buffer stock from September to bridge the seasonal supply gap before substantial fresh kharif arrivals reach markets, according to two people aware of the development.

The intervention is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of onions during the high-consumption period stretching from Durga Puja through the end of December, when demand typically rises because of major festivals and the peak wedding season.

The intervention is aimed at ensuring adequate availability of onions during the high-consumption period stretching from Durga Puja through the end of December, when demand typically rises because of major festivals and the peak wedding season.

The move assumes significance as onion prices have started firming up across the country. While the all-India average retail price remains below crisis levels, retail prices in several local markets have already crossed 50 per kg.

Also Read | PLI success prompts Centre to explore next phase for food processing sector

The intervention also comes at a time when the government is seeking to prevent higher onion prices from adding to food inflation. Onions have historically been among the most volatile food commodities and have frequently prompted policy measures such as buffer stock releases, export restrictions, and changes in import policy whenever prices have risen sharply.

Queries sent to the Department of Consumer Affairs remained unanswered till press time.

Bridging the gap

Fresh kharif onions typically begin arriving in markets from November, with arrivals gathering pace in December depending on the progress of the monsoon and harvesting. Until then, markets remain largely dependent on stored rabi onions.

The government has set a target to procure 2 lakh tonnes of onions, and procurement is currently underway.

To support procurement, the government on 4 July increased the procurement price of onions for the buffer stock by 13%, from 1,875 per quintal to 2,125 per quintal.

According to the first person, the calibrated release has been timed to coincide with the period when supplies from stored rabi onions begin to tighten, while kharif arrivals are yet to gather momentum.

"By augmenting market supplies, the objective is to discourage hoarding and speculative trading, improve availability across major consumption centres and keep food inflation under control," this person said.

According to the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average retail price of onions stood at 34.51 per kg on 18 July, up 22.2% from 28.25 per kg a year earlier and 26% higher than 27.39 per kg a month ago.

Wholesale prices have risen even faster. The all-India average wholesale price stood at 2,716.21 per quintal, up 22% from 2,225.67 per quintal a year earlier and 30.3% higher than 2,084.83 per quintal a month ago.

Also Read | New diesel caps, bulk sale bans raise concerns for farmers amid kharif sowing

Among major cities, the average retail price in Delhi stood at 43 per kg, up 30.3% from 33 per kg a year earlier. Mumbai recorded 37 per kg, compared with 33 per kg a year ago, while Chennai reported 40 per kg, up from 32 per kg. In Ranchi, prices rose to 27 per kg from 25 per kg a year earlier.

The firming onion prices are also feeding into household budgets. Crisil Intelligence's latest Roti Rice Report said the cost of a home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali increased 5% and 6% year-on-year, respectively, in June, with onions among the key contributors to the rise.

Stock review

Ahead of the planned market intervention, a team from the Department of Consumer Affairs recently visited Nashik, the country's largest onion-producing and trading hub, along with other key onion-growing states, to assess procurement operations and review the status and quality of onions procured under the government's buffer stock programme, according to the second person.

"The ministry's team also assessed storage conditions and the quantity of marketable stocks available for phased release during the upcoming festive and wedding season," the person said.

The onions are typically released through wholesale markets, state governments, cooperative agencies and subsidised retail outlets such as Safal and dedicated vans, enabling the government to influence both wholesale and retail prices.

Under the revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series (Base: 2024=100), onions carry a weight of 0.7006% in the overall CPI basket.

The planned intervention also assumes significance as retail inflation has started inching up again. Driven largely by higher food prices, CPI-based retail inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June from 3.93% in May, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for the first time since January 2025. It was also the first reading above the target under the revised CPI series with January 2026 as the new base year.

Also Read | Inside food companies’ scramble to dial back health claims

Expert view

Experts said releasing onions before festive demand peaks is likely to moderate price volatility and discourage panic buying.

“Timely release of buffer stocks can improve market liquidity, discourage speculative stocking and help stabilize prices before demand peaks during festivals and weddings," said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at IRMA and dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.

"Many farmers have incurred additional costs to scientifically store rabi onions so that they can sell them during the lean season. The government's intervention should be measured enough to stabilise prices for consumers while ensuring growers receive remunerative returns for the risks they have taken," said Bajirao Gagare, an onion grower from Maharashtra.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyCentre plans to release onion buffer from September to bridge festive supply gap, curb price spike
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