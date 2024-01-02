Economy
Centre plans to restructure PM-AASHA with ₹28,100 crore corpus
Puja Das 4 min read 02 Jan 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Plans to consolidate marquee schemes to safeguard the interests of farmers and consumers
NEW DELHI : Ahead of the general elections, the government is planning to consolidate marquee schemes to safeguard the interests of farmers and consumers, under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), with an allocation of ₹28,107 crore till 2025-26, three officials aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less