Centre plans to restructure PM-AASHA with 28,100 crore corpus

NEW DELHI : Ahead of the general elections, the government is planning to consolidate marquee schemes to safeguard the interests of farmers and consumers, under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), with an allocation of ₹28,107 crore till 2025-26, three officials aware of the matter said.

The plan is to merge the Union Consumer Affairs Department’s Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) with the agriculture ministry’s Price Support Scheme (PSS), and bring the merged scheme under the PM-AASHA, along with the market intervention scheme (MIS).

The rationale for the merger is to achieve efficiency by removing duplication and get better coverage of farm commodities to ensure prices do not fluctuate. “There is a need for major institutional corrections to protect interests of consumers and farmers," one of the officials said. “After expert analysis of domestic and international experiences, it has been decided that a single department will be able to play a better role in price stabilization. However, some components of the schemes will remain with the existing ministries."

Earlier, Niti Aayog had suggested “integrated price intervention activities for better efficiency, coordination, and cost-effectiveness to achieve price stabilization". In January 2023, it was decided to introduce a unified scheme for price support and buffer management, merging PSS and PSF schemes, to be executed by agriculture ministry.

“Under the proposed PSS and PSF merger or Integrated Price Support and Stabilization Scheme (IPS&SS), price support component—procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra at MSP will be done by agriculture ministry and the price stabilization component—non-MSP procurement of horticulture commodities for buffer and market intervention will be taken care of by the consumer affairs department to assure remunerative and stable price environment for farmers to increase agricultural production and productivity and to safeguard interest of consumers by making supplies available at reasonable prices with a low cost of intermediation," said a second official.

The aim is to prevent distress sale of pulses, oilseeds and copra by farmers at the mandi and to evolve a balanced price structure in the perspective of overall needs of the economy, the official said.

“It has also been proposed to add MIS to the PM-AASHA basket to ensure remunerative prices to farmers of perishable agricultural and horticultural commodities for which MSP has not been announced," the official added. “PDPS will ensure remunerative price to farmers of notified oilseeds without physical procurement."

PM-AASHA was launched in September 2018 to ensure minimum support price (MSP) for farmers amid falling crop production, and soaring food prices. It comprises of Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) and the Private Procurement and Stockist Scheme (PPSS).

Under PM-AASHA, states and Union territories (UTs) can choose either PSS or PDPS for each procurement season of oilseed crops. Pulses and dried coconut (copra) are procured under PSS. Only one scheme will be operational in a state for one commodity. Besides, states can also roll out PPSS on a pilot basis in districts or at select APMCs, involving participation of private stockists for oilseeds. Wheat, paddy and coarse grains are procured under the existing schemes of Department of Food and Public Distribution, while cotton is procured under existing schemes of textiles ministry. This ensures higher MSP for farmers, providing adequate returns over the production costs.

Queries sent to expenditure department, agriculture & farmers’ welfare and consumer affairs and food & public distribution ministries remained unanswered at press time.

The funding for the restructured scheme will be through “budgetary support, corpus fund and the government guarantee," the other official informed. “The proposed duration is till FY26, and the outlay is estimated to be around ₹28,107 crore, including ₹16,600 crore for IPS&SS. It, however, will vary on the prevailing market price then" as prices of agricultural commodities keep fluctuating.

“The government has provided a guarantee of ₹40,500 crore to lender banks for availing cash credit facility by central nodal agencies such as NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India), NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India) and FCI (Food Corporation of India) to run procurement operation, which has been proposed to enhance and renew to ₹45,000 crore until the end of FY26," the official added. A government guarantee is an agreement between a financial institution and a government agency. It typically stipulates that if a borrower were to trigger an event of default that could not be resolved, the government agency would make the financial institution whole on its exposure.

The government spent ₹26,338 crore under PSS, PSF, MIS, PDPS and discounted pulses schemes between FY20 and FY23, according to one of the officials.

“In 2024, the Indian agriculture sector can benefit from a new agriculture policy, one that’s enabling research, development and investments. This can contribute to a change in how agriculture is structured at a rural level," said Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group, an Indian multinational food production company. “At a consumer level, there has been a noticeable uptick in the consumption of leafy greens, intercontinental dishes and a variety of foods. This trend is anticipated to persist in 2024, especially in urban areas. With QSRs now penetrating tier-1 and tier-2 markets in the country, it requires efficient supply chains to complement the demand, especially in areas where the penetration is low like in north-eastern India, as the political situation in these areas stabilises.

“Agriculture will once again be the fulcrum for FY25 as the rural demand story plays out. Assuming El Nino will not be a factor in 2024, we can be more optimistic about prospects for Kharif. This should also mean relatively low food inflation, but the government has to continue with the subsidy programme on fertilizers to the same extent as oil stabilizes at the $80-85 level," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.