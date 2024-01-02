Centre plans to restructure PM-AASHA with 28,100 crore corpus

“In 2024, the Indian agriculture sector can benefit from a new agriculture policy, one that’s enabling research, development and investments. This can contribute to a change in how agriculture is structured at a rural level," said Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group, an Indian multinational food production company. “At a consumer level, there has been a noticeable uptick in the consumption of leafy greens, intercontinental dishes and a variety of foods. This trend is anticipated to persist in 2024, especially in urban areas. With QSRs now penetrating tier-1 and tier-2 markets in the country, it requires efficient supply chains to complement the demand, especially in areas where the penetration is low like in north-eastern India, as the political situation in these areas stabilises.