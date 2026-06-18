Centre plans to tap worker cess to fund on-site housing for construction workers

The union ministry of housing and urban affairs is working on a new scheme to incentivize builders and developers to provide on-site housing for construction, union minister Manohar Lal said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Bharat Buildcon Summit in New Delhi, the minister also said the Centre is considering a proposal to provide ‘air rights’ to real estate developers to provide them permission to develop high-rise structures in the empty airspace directly above public infrastructure such as roads, train tracks and metro tracks.

Lal said the incentives for building on-site worker housing will be funded through the labour welfare cess, a 1% tax levied on a project's total construction cost. This initiative aims to boost worker productivity and improve their overall welfare, he added.

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“India’s housing sector provides employment of over 10 billion man-days annually. Builders know a workers’ cess is levied. We need to spend this money for the welfare of our workers,” the minister said.

The development is significant as India’s construction sector employs about 70 million workers, more than 80% of whom are unskilled, according to industry estimates. India’s real estate market is currently worth about $585 billion and is expected to grow to $926.5 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm.

Air rights under consideration On the possibility of giving developers ‘air rights’ over public infrastructure such as metro tracks, train tracks, and roads, the minister said this approach could optimize land use and lower overall development costs, as land remains scarce and represents a major portion of project expenses.

Air rights give developers permission to use the empty airspace above such public infrastructure for construction. In dense cities like New York or Tokyo, this is a common way to ‘create’ new land out of thin air when there is no empty space left on the ground.

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The policy consideration for air rights aligns with the government’s transit-oriented development (TOD) model, the minister said. “Land constraint is a major issue. So we are thinking of making policy on the rights over the airspace, and that these rights should be given to builders. Considering technological limitations and population density norms, developers can build 8-9 storey buildings, or even taller ones, above train tracks, metro tracks, and even roads,” he said.

Speaking about the ministry’s flagship housing scheme PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), the minister said the government has built more than 12.5 million houses under it. He also said the National Capital Region (NCR) planning board’s recent approval of the 2041 Regional Plan earlier this week would involve the creation of four new cities in a key economic corridor in northern India to decongest New Delhi.

Lal added that real estate development must keep pace with rapid urbanization. India’s population is projected to reach 1.6 billion by 2047, with nearly half living in urban areas, he said.

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Durability certificates The government is also considering issuing mandatory durability certificates for new buildings to prevent sub-standard real estate development, the minister said. “Builders should tell the durability of buildings – if it is 50 years or 100 years… Ancient Indian buildings, be it religious structures or anything else, have stood for thousands of years,” he said.a

“Recently, some buildings were found to be unlivable. Courts ordered them to be demolished and rebuilt. There is a massive national loss in this, as well as losses to the builder. To ensure this does not happen, we are considering making a durability certificate mandatory. We may create a system of these durability certificates through our agencies,” he said.