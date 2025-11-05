Centre shifts focus from size of public capex to quality and impact of spending, to rope in AI to monitor projects
Investments are expected to translate into real gains such as durable assets, private-sector participation and productivity improvements rather than mere higher budgetary allocations.
New Delhi: India’s policymakers are increasingly shifting focus from expanding the size of public capital expenditure to improving its quality and impact, including the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools to monitor progress, two people aware of the matter said.