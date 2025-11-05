“Given the complexities involved in large, capital-intensive infrastructure projects with long gestation periods and vast geographic reach, AI can emerge as a critical enabler in optimizing decisions across multiple factors and ensuring investments deliver maximum returns," said Rumki Majumdar, an economist with Deloitte India. “Predictive analytics, on the other hand, are more data-driven, and AI can use such analytics and help anticipate challenges such as land acquisition and resource allocation with greater accuracy. Besides, such analysis can enable proactive and reactive maintenance to extend asset life."