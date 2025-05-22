Centre targets ₹20,000-25,000 crore dividend from public sector banks in FY25
SummaryThe projected inflow from public sector banks will strengthen non-tax revenue and support the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts.
New Delhi: The government expects to garner ₹20,000-25,000 crore in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) dividends from public sector banks, which have scored record profits and notched up sustained growth, two people familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity.
