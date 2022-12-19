Centre, Punjab split over textile scheme1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 11:11 PM IST
The AAP state government had planned the park near Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, but scrapped it later
New Delhi: Punjab is unlikely to get a mega textile park under a central scheme to bring scale and efficiency in textile manufacturing, with the state and Centre yet to agree on making land available for the scheme.