New Delhi: Punjab is unlikely to get a mega textile park under a central scheme to bring scale and efficiency in textile manufacturing, with the state and Centre yet to agree on making land available for the scheme.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state government had planned the park near Mattewara forest in Ludhiana, but scrapped it later. A central government official said the state is yet to propose an alternative area.

A Punjab government official said the state wants an assurance that it would get the park before it starts acquiring 1,000 acres, a key criterion under the ₹4,445 crore Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA).

“Punjab is yet to propose an alternative land parcel for a textile park. About 13 states have sent 18 proposals. Some states have proposed multiple land parcels and we will soon finalize seven parks," a central government official said.

Among states that have shown interest are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal recently indicated that the Centre may announce the names of seven parks after the winter session of parliament.

“We have communicated our willingness to offer 1,000 acres of land for the textile park, but will they (central government) give us the textile park? We have given 2-3 options," an official with Punjab’s Department of Industries & Commerce said.

“We had communicated to the central government that we will provide an alternative land parcel from the earlier one," he said.

“What if we acquire 1,000 acres for the textile park and we are not given the park? We will be at a loss. The central government has to take a call if they will give us the textile park".

Queries sent to the Union textile ministry and Punjab’s Department of Industries & Commerce remained unanswered till press time.

Meanwhile, environmental activists in Punjab are opposed to textile industry over fears of pollution and potential impact on water resources crucial to its agriculture. Punjab is the largest contributor of wheat and rice in the central pool.

“Successive governments have failed to limit the pollution from the dying industry in Ludhiana. Water resources in Punjab are already under stress. A substantial portion of surface and river water in Punjab is allocated to other states. Punjab is perhaps the only area where paddy plantation happens though groundwater," Parmjeet Singh, a campaigner of Punjab-based Agriculture and Environment Awareness Centre said.

Earlier this year, over 50 non-government organizations had protested against the plan to set up the park in Mattewara on grounds that the site was eco-sensitive and is located in the flood plain that is crucial to prevent depleting groundwater further.

Singh argued that rather than pushing for a textile park, the government should help set up a food processing industry which is better suited to the needs and strengths of the state.

“There is an environmental concern because the textile industry causes pollution wherever it is set up. Punjab needs an industry that is suitable to the state. Punjab is an agriculture state where a food processing industry can be set up. Discussions around the same have been ongoing since the 1970s but the central government never cooperated, be it the BJP government or the Congress government," Singh added.