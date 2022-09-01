Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Centre raises windfall tax on domestic crude, cess on ATF exports

Rituraj Baruah

  • The special additional excise duty on export of diesel has been increased from 6 to 12 per litre

NEW DELHI :The union government has increased the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to 13,300 per tonne.

The revision comes into effect from 1 September, 2022.

For nearly two weeks, the sale of crude oil produced in India attracted an additional duty of 13,000 per tonne, after it was lowered from 17,750 per tonne with effect from August 19.

Centre has also revised the cess on export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) upwards to 9 per litre from 2 per litre.

The special additional excise duty on export of diesel has been increased from 6 to 12 per litre.

On July 1, Centre imposed an export duty of 6 per litre on petrol and ATF and a 13 a litre duty on export of diesel. A windfall tax of 23,250 per tonne was imposed on the sale of domestic crude.

The taxes were first reviewed on 20 July, wherein the 6 per litre duty on petrol exports was scrapped and the tax on the export of diesel and jet fuel (ATF) was reduced 11 and 4 respectively.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj had said after the imposition of the tax on 1 July that it would be reviewed every 15-days factoring in the foreign exchange rate and global crude prices, among other factors.

Government first imposed windfall taxes on July 1 amid high profits incurred by oil and gas companies due to elevated energy prices on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Domestic producers sell crude to refiners at prices benchmarked on international prices. The bellwether Brent crude prices were largely at multi-year high levels since February till a month back.

