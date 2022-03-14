Centre ‘ready’ for all appropriate actions to curb impact of oil market volatility, high oil prices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rameswar Teli said the government is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation
As volatility continues in the global oil markets, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, on Monday said that the Union Government is ready to all appropriate actions to mitigate the volatility and the impact of high oil prices.
In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Teli said that the government is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation.
He also said that in November 2021, in a bid to control inflationary pressures, the Centre, in consultation and parallelly with major energy consumers, had agreed to release 5 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserves.
"Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," Teli said.
On February 26, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that given the volatility in global oil prices due to escalating hostilities, India is committed to “supporting initiatives for releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves."
As per the consumption pattern of 2019-20, the total capacity in the established Strategic Petroleum Reserves facilities of 5.33 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) is estimated to provide for about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement.
India has three strategic reserves -- Vishakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangaluru (1.5 MMT) and Padur (2.5 MMT) -- operated by Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPRL).
Strategic petroleum reserves are typically state-funded and aimed at tackling emergencies.
The statement from the minister comes at a time when oil prices have soared to near record levels amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On March 7, Brent had touched $139.13 per barrel, the highest since 2008.
However, on March 9, prices started to decline after United Arab Emirates (UAE), a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said that it favoured high oil production by the cartel.
On Monday, oil prices further declined over hopes of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine after an adviser to Ukrainian President said that talks with Russia have become more constructive.
At the time of writing the story, the May contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange was at $104.97 per barrel, lower by 6.83% from its previous close. The April contract of West Texas Intermediate fell 8.8% to $100.80 a barrel.
Analysts say that signs that diplomatic efforts are working have eased the volatile oil market.
In a video posted online, Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said: "We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively."
There have been several efforts to bring down the geopolitical tensions. Further, US and Chinese officials are scheduled to meet on Monday over ways to help end the war. However, analysts said the resurgent cases of Covid-19 may pose concerns for the demand scenario.
High oil prices come as a major concern for India as the country imports 85% of its oil demand. The recent incessant rise in global crude prices have lifted the Indian energy basket, comprising of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude. It was last recorded at $112.59 per barrel on March 11, according to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Although, the increase in crude oil prices has not been transferred to the consumers so far as the retail fuel prices have been unchanged for over four months now, market experts believe, with mounting pressure of high oil prices on oil marketing companies, retail fuel prices may be sharply increased going ahead.
On Monday, the retail price of petrol was unchanged ₹95.41 a litre, while diesel was sold for ₹86.67 per litre in the national capital.
The incessant rise in crude prices would also impact the current account deficit (CAD) to a great extend given India's import dependence for its energy requirements. An ICRA report recently said that, the CAD is likely to widen by $14-15 billion (0.4% of GDP) for every $10 barrel rise in the average price of the Indian crude basket.
Mint had earlier reported that the government is assessing the evolving geopolitical situation and will decide on cutting excise duty on fuels if the current surge in crude price lingers longer than can be absorbed by state-run fuel retailers.
The ICRA report said that if the Centre reinstates the excise duty on petrol and diesel to the pre-pandemic rates, before April 1, 2022, followed by the budgeted rise of ₹2 per litre each on unblended fuel in H2 FY2023, the estimated revenue loss to the Centre in FY2023 would be around ₹90,000 crore.
A recent report by Brickwork Ratings said that the rising international crude oil prices remain a huge threat to the economy as they accentuate inflationary pressures.
Morgan Stanley also has raised its inflation estimate and GDP growth forecast for India for the upcoming financial year.
"Building in higher oil prices, we trim our F23 GDP growth forecast 50bps, to 7.9%, lift our CPI inflation forecast to 6%, and expect the current account deficit to widen to a 10-year high of 3% of GDP," it said in a recent report.
In February, India’s retail inflation accelerated to an eight- month high led by elevated prices of food and manufactured goods, official data showed on Monday. It remained over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the second month in a row.
Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 6.07% in February compared to 6.01% in the previous month, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. Meanwhile, wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation rose to 13.11% in February as against 12.96% in the previous month, data released by the ministry of commerce and industry released earlier during the day showed.
