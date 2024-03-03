Centre rejigs plan for sale of Bharat rice and wheat
Summary
- The new plan is in the works after only 7.2% of Bharat rice, compared to a high 84.6% of Bharat atta that were lifted from government warehouses by three agencies managed to sell
NEW DELHI : Dismal sales of ‘Bharat’ rice, a subsidized grain aimed at helping curb its market price, have made the Centre changed its strategy. The government’s new plan is to take subsidized rice as well as atta (wheat flour) to markets where their intake is high in a targeted attempt to increase their consumption and cool prices, two senior officials aware of the matter said.