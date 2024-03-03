Centre rejigs plan for sale of Bharat rice and wheat

“The real policy should be protecting the most vulnerable and the remaining ones should be aligned to the market," Gulati said. “If the government must enter, it should be only a marginal intervention. If you are saying poverty has come down to 5%, why are you giving free foodgrain to 60% of the population? That’s where the conflict is. Farmers want higher prices, and that’s why there is a demand for raising the MSP (minimum support price) while consumers want everything at a very low price or preferably everything free. Balancing the interest of producers and consumers is a job of the political masters."