New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Union Government has released tax devolution of ₹1,73,030 crore to State Governments today, as against the devolution of ₹89,086 crore in December 2024.

A higher amount is being devolved this month to enable states to accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditures.

Tax devolution refers to the distribution of tax revenues between the central government and the state governments. It is a constitutional mechanism to allocate the proceeds of certain taxes among the Union and the states in a fair and equitable manner. Finance Commission recommends the division of net proceeds of taxes between the union and the states

Uttar Pradesh got the highest amount of ₹31,039.84 crore, followed by ₹17,403.36 crore to Bihar and ₹13017.06 crore to West Bengal.

Maharashtra is given ₹10.930.31 crore while Rajasthan received ₹10,426.78 crore.

Goa and Sikkim got the smallest amount of ₹667.91 crore and ₹671.35 crore respectively.

The share of states in the central taxes for the 2021 to 2026 period is recommended to be 41 per cent, same as that for 2020-21. This is less than the 42 per cent share recommended by the 14th Finance Commission for 2015-20 period. The adjustment of 1 per cent was made to provide for the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from the resources of the centre.